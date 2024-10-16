Protecting property from flooding might include home-lifting, but it comes with hefty price tag

Many families are struggling with flooded homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, adding to the damage left by previous storms like Helene and even Ian two years ago.

Now, homeowners are looking for ways to protect their properties from future floods.

One potential solution is raising homes off the ground to allow water to flow underneath, preventing it from entering the structure. However, the biggest challenges with this approach are the high costs and the time required for such projects.

Albert Jasuwan, a contractor with JAS Builders, said he has received dozens of new deposits for home-lifting projects.

"Obviously, you’re high and dry, and when you come home after a hurricane, you don’t have to worry about flooding," Jasuwan said. "It also has benefits like lower insurance premiums and adds value to your house. If they just want to lift and put it on stilts, it can cost $100,000 to $200,000. If they want to build out, it can go up to $400,000, $500,000, or even $700,000."

Unfortunately, the cost is out of reach for many homeowners. There are some options for financial assistance, including FEMA grants and "My Safe Florida" funding, which can provide up to $10,000 for eligible homeowners.

