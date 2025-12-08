Orlando International Airport begins tram upgrades, launches biometric screening pilot

The Brief Orlando International Airport has begun a multi-year project to replace its terminal trams, with buses providing service during nightly shutdowns. At the same time, the airport is testing new biometric exit screening systems through three 90-day pilot programs in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials say the technology could reduce wait times and help shape MCO’s long-term security strategy.



Construction is officially underway at Orlando International Airport (MCO) as officials move forward with a long-planned terminal transit replacement project.

At the same time, the airport has launched a series of pilot programs testing new biometric exit technology.

The backstory:

The airport began its tram replacement work overnight, part of a multi-year effort to upgrade the passenger movers that connect terminals.

Crews will replace trams one at a time between terminals 79 and 129, with buses filling in when units are out of service. Both trams will shut down nightly from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. for maintenance, and travelers are urged to allow extra time, especially during the holiday season.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Biometric screening

MCO is also partnering with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to roll out three 90-day pilot programs testing biometric exit screening systems. The technology uses photographs to verify identity and prevent fraud. CBP says images are deleted within 12 hours.

Beginning Dec. 26, non-U.S. citizens will be required to use the biometric system, while U.S. citizens may opt out. Airport officials say the technology can significantly reduce wait times.

"It’s seamless, it’s straightforward, and it works for everybody," an official said, noting that Orlando has seen wait times reduced by up to 43% through biometric tools.

Three vendors will demonstrate their systems in real time, allowing airport leaders to evaluate which technologies may become part of MCO’s long-term security strategy.

CBP officials said faster processing for low-risk travelers would allow officers to focus more attention on higher-risk individuals.

MCO says it is coordinating closely with airlines throughout the construction and testing phases to minimize disruptions.