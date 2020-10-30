Expand / Collapse search

President Trump's son stopping in Longwood for campaign event

By FOX 35 News Staff
TULSA, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 20: Eric Trump tosses a hat into the crowd at a campaign rally for his father U.S. President Donald Trump at the BOK Center, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

LONGWOOD, Fla. - President Donald Trump's son is making another stop in Florida in support of his dad.

Eric Trump will be in Longwood on Saturday at the Norelli Family Foundation for a "Make America Great Again" rally.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

You can register for tickets here.

You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.

All tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Joe Biden's wife, Jill, will be campaigning for her husband on Sunday in Central Florida.