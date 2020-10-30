President Trump's son stopping in Longwood for campaign event

article

President Donald Trump's son is making another stop in Florida in support of his dad.

Eric Trump will be in Longwood on Saturday at the Norelli Family Foundation for a "Make America Great Again" rally.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

You can register for tickets here.

You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.

All tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Joe Biden's wife, Jill, will be campaigning for her husband on Sunday in Central Florida.