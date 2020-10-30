President Trump's son stopping in Longwood for campaign event
LONGWOOD, Fla. - President Donald Trump's son is making another stop in Florida in support of his dad.
Eric Trump will be in Longwood on Saturday at the Norelli Family Foundation for a "Make America Great Again" rally.
Doors open at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
You can register for tickets here.
You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.
All tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Joe Biden's wife, Jill, will be campaigning for her husband on Sunday in Central Florida.