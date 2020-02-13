President Trump, First Lady to attend Daytona 500, White House official confirms

article

The President and First Lady will attend 'The Great American Race' in Daytona on Sunday.

On Thursday, a White House official confirmed to FOX 35 News that President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season opener Daytona 500 race.

They said that their attendance will mark the first NASCAR race either have attended since the President's inauguration. Two other presidents have attended the Daytona 500 while in office. Former President George W. Bush attended in 2004 and his father, George H. W. Bush, attended the Daytona 500 in 1992. President Ronald Reagan has also visited the Daytona International Speedway in the past, as he attended the 1984 Firecracker 400.

The President of the Daytona International Speedway, Chip Wile, released a statement on the presidential visit, stating that "we’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

MORE NEWS: Trump signs law giving veterans smoother path to STEM careers

A spokesperson for Daytona Beach International Airport confirmed on Wednesday that President Trump would fly into the airport on Sunday. They said that they do not expect air carrier traffic to be affected. However, flight restrictions will be in place.

Advertisement

During a news conference, NASCAR driver and former Daytona 500 champion Ryan Newman said he'd be happy to see the POTUS at the race.

MORE NEWS: Warmer Central Florida weather on the way out with weekend cool front expected

“I hope he comes and I hope he gets my autograph.”

The Palm Beach Post reports that the president is expected to spend part of the President's Day weekend in Palm Beach, arriving Friday, Feb. 14 and leaving on Sunday, Feb. 16.

FOX 35 will have complete coverage of the Daytona 500 race starting Friday on Good Day Orlando.