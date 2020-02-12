President Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 this weekend, report says

article

President Donald Trump could be attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

According to the Sentinel, the DeLand Municipal Airport made the announcement and airport manager John Eiff confirmed that the airport "was told by the FAA to prepare for Trump flying into the area, the trip was not yet official."

A notice issued on the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) website says"expect VIP movement February 16, 2020 in the vicinity of Daytona Beach, FL. Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement."

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the DeLand airport stated that the FAA's Daytona Beach Tower “has advised us that there is a strong possibility that President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 Sunday arriving about 13:30 [1:30 p.m.] and sticking around for a couple of hours.”

The White House has not confirmed the visit.

If President Trump does show up on race day, he would be the second president to attend the "Great American Race" while in office. Former President George W. Bush attended in 2004 -- a race that was won by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bush was the grand marshal for the Pepsi 400 in July 2000.

Here's video of George W. Bush arriving in Daytona Beach in 2004 ahead of the race:

President Ronald Reagan attended the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the president is expected to spend part of the President's Day weekend in Palm Beach, arriving Friday, Feb. 14 and leaving on Sunday, Feb. 16.

