Warmer Central Florida weather on the way out with weekend cool front

Looks like our run of unseasonably warm and record breaking temps is coming to an end.

A weak cold front will move into Florida late Thursday night and will send our temperatures tumbling down on Friday as clouds increase, rain chances rise and winds spark up from a cooler Northerly direction.

Rain chances will increase tonight with the most impactful showers developing as we head into Friday morning. While Friday won't be a washout, you'll likely notice the changed skies and the addition of rain chances. Coverage looks to be in the 40% range for most, skies mostly cloudy and winds a bit breezy at times from the North.

Friday night will offer up substantial clearing and much, much cooler air funneling into Florida. Expect lows to fall into the chilly low-mid 50s late Friday night and first thing Saturday morning.

Temperatures by Saturday top off in the low-mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky developing as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Ladies and Gentleman, Start your engines!!! If Sunday takes you out to The Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500, expect ocean breezes and potentially a few scattered showers. The rain doesn't look overly heavy, just a passing shower or two. Track side temps come race time hover around a comfy 75 degrees.

