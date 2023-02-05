Powerball: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida; jackpot soars to $747 million

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $747 million after nobody won the big prize during Saturday night's drawing. But in Florida, somebody is holding a ticket worth $1 million!

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday are: 2 - 8 - 15 -19 - 58 and the Powerball 10. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Monday, Feb. 6 is up to $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million.

Four winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania after matching five numbers. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida ticket was sold in Weston at the Publix at 1601 Promenade Blvd.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket to play. You can also add Double Play to your ticket for $1 for a chance to win up to $10 million, according to the Powerball website.

If you're feeling lucky, the next drawing is Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:59 p.m. ET. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.