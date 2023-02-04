Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!

Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!

"Since 2001, the Orlando Wetlands Festival has promoted community awareness of the Orlando Wetlands Park and the importance of Florida’s ecological and water resources. Bring the whole family for a day of outdoor fun and learning," the park said on its website.

The 2023 Orlando Wetlands Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This man-made wetland park recently opened its new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. But it's not just pretty to look at: the park serves an important function as the world's first large-scale constructed wetland treatment system. It treats and removes nutrients from reclaimed water, protecting the St. John's River and providing a home for over 240 species of birds, 1700 alligators, otters, deer, bobcats, and more.