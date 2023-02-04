These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

article

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.

The report was created by Travel Lens and used several criteria in determining the best cities for a staycation including the Average cost of staying overnight, the number of restaurants per 10,000 people, the number of attractions per 10,000 people, the average annual temperature, and the total crimes per 100,000 people.

Orlando

It should be no surprise that Orlando ranked No. 2 as the best staycation city. It costs an average of $224 a night for lodging, with 111 restaurants per 10,000 people, and 55 attractions per 10,000 people. Orlando scored 7.74 out of 10 on the staycation score scale.

Key West

Beautiful Key West came in at No. 3 with an average cost of spending the night of $541. The city has 107 restaurants per 10,000 people and 336 attractions per 10,000 people. The area also has an average temperature of 77 degrees.

Tampa

Tampa ranked as the No. 6 place to book a staycation. It costs on average $230 to stay the night and the city has 45 restaurants per 10,000 people with 19 attractions per 10,000 people.

Miami

Right below Tampa, the city of Miami came in as the No. 7 best place to have a staycation as the nightly cost to stay overnight is averaged at $331 per night. The city has 67 restaurants per 10,000 people.

THIS FLORIDA BEACH IS THE DEADLIEST IN THE U.S

Here's a full list of the top ten staycation locations in the U.S.

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Key West, Florida

4. Page, Arizona

5. Moab, Utah

6. Tampa, Florida

7. Miami, Florida

8. Charleston, South Carolina

9. Stanley, Idaho

10. Cape Cod, Massachussetts