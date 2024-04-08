Postal worker robbed in Winter Park, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A postal worker was robbed in Winter Park on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue just after noon, a spokesperson for the Winter Park Police Department told FOX 35.
No other details were released.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.