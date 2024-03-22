Massive fire rips through abandoned auto shop in Winter Park overnight

A massive, 2-alarm fire broke out overnight at an abandoned auto shop in Winter Park early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze at 6400 University Boulevard and were met with heavy fire and smoke.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 4:30 a.m. and are currently monitoring hot spots.

The roof on the side of the building collapsed, and a vehicle did catch fire because of the blaze, but there were no reported injuries, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal has been called out to investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire investigation is currently blocking traffic on University Boulevard near Goldenrod and Forsyth roads, which could impact students headed to class nearby at Full Sail University, and those traveling to work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.