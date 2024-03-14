Masked suspect breaks into Winter Park home, leaves with Lamborghini, owner says

Winter Park Police are increasing presence throughout the area, following the theft of a luxury vehicle in a Pine Tree Road neighborhood.

It happened in the middle of the night on Monday. The owner of the vehicle, Eric Dore, said he was on vacation when he was notified his white and black Lamborghini Urus had been taken from his driveway. Ring camera footage shows a masked suspect roaming through the house.

Dore said they seemingly bypassed all the valuables indoors, but took off with the vehicle parked outside. "The feeling of just that vulnerability of somebody just coming and taking what they want from you," Dore said. "[It’s] stressful and [causes] anxiety."

He said break-ins and other suspicious behaviors have been an issue in the neighborhood for a while now. Despite the recent issues, he said he was proud to learn his neighbors banded together.

"It has brought people together," Dore said, "That has meant a lot because that's important to me."

Police said the situation is still under investigation and they have not released any additional information. You're asked to contact Winter Park Police Department if you have you locate the vehicle.



