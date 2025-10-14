Port St. John parents push school safety after campus lockdowns

The Brief Port St. John parents are demanding answers after a man who had previously been trespassed from local schools allegedly made threatening comments about students. Some families are pulling their students from Brevard Public Schools because of the latest incident and lack of transparency. The state attorney is working to make sure the suspect isn’t released on bond again.



Families of children who attend Space Coast Jr/Sr High and Enterprise Elementary were recently alerted by school leadership about a man who had parked his vehicle on school property.

The man could not be immediately found, which prompted a campus lockdown and a massive law enforcement investigation last week.

The backstory:

Last week, Space Coast Jr/Sr High School was placed on lockdown after deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said they received a call about a vehicle parked on the property.

Officials checked the tag of the car and found that the owner, Marvin Guth, had previously been trespassed from all Brevard Public Schools (BPS) property.

The school was immediately placed in a lockdown, and although deputies searched the school grounds, they did not find Guth. He was later found at his home nearby and picked up on a warrant linked to a previous incident.

Guth was reportedly trespassed from the school because of concerning behavior in the past, including alleged threats to students, officials said.

Since then, at least two families have said they’re moving to homeschool their children because of safety concerns. They also don’t understand how those threats weren’t taken seriously and Guth was given a bond.

BPS leadership has communicated with families, and the superintendent, Dr. Mark Rendell, said all the layers of security worked to keep everyone safe. However, Dr. Rendell did acknowledge the suspect’s past and previous trespasses.

The state attorney is monitoring the case and working to keep him behind bars because he’s also worried about community safety.

Parents react

What they're saying:

Parents say they aren’t backing down. Several handed out flyers at school drop off and pick-up lines to warn parents about the suspect’s history.

"My kid could have been a statistic. My life’s changed drastically. Now, my kid doesn’t feel safe. My wife doesn’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe. My son who goes to the high school doesn’t feel safe," said Joshua Lenart, who’s a parent in Port St. John.

"I never thought in a million years I would pull my son out to go to homeschool. I just never thought it was a possibility," said Brint Bauer, who’s also a local parent.

School statement

Below is the message that went out to families on Monday from Dr. Mark Rendell, Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools:

"Dear Families of Space Coast Jr./Sr. High and Enterprise Elementary,

"I want to take a moment to speak directly to you, not just as the Superintendent, but as a fellow member of this community who shares your concern for the safety and well-being of our children.

On the morning of October 9, Space Coast Jr./Sr. High went into lockdown after a vehicle belonging to an individual previously trespassed from school property was found near the school gate. Enterprise Elementary, located nearby, initiated a shelter-in-place protocol out of caution. Both schools responded quickly and appropriately, and the lockdown was lifted once the situation was secure.

"Thanks to the swift action of our school teams and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, everyone remained safe. The individual involved was located at his home and arrested.

"Throughout the morning, we made it a priority to keep you informed, because we know how important it is for families to hear directly from us in moments like these. We wanted you to know your children were safe, and that we were doing everything possible to keep it that way.

"This incident highlighted the strength of our safety protocols and the deep partnership we have with law enforcement. From on-campus security specialists and school resource officers to our district’s central security hub and real-time camera monitoring, we have multiple layers of protection in place every day. These systems worked exactly as they should.

"We also want to acknowledge the background of this situation. The individual involved had been previously trespassed from school property—once in 2023 and again earlier this year—after exhibiting concerning behavior in the school parking lot. In each instance, our schools followed established safety procedures and worked closely with law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety.

I’m proud of how our schools responded. I’m grateful to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for their immediate and thorough support. And most of all, I’m thankful to our families for your trust, patience, and partnership.

"We remain committed to transparency, safety, and continuous improvement. If you have questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us."

State attorney’s statement

Below is the statement released by State Attorney William Scheiner, who represents Brevard and Seminole counties.

"I want to assure the community that the safety of all children and school staff is paramount to this office. We have been working closely with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and his team to swiftly and efficiently place Mr. Guth in custody and keep him there. Mr. Guth’s actions have demonstrated a disregard for not only court orders, but any lawful commands given to him by deputies. His threats to law enforcement and the children of this community will not be tolerated. He remains confined to the Brevard County Jail on a no-bond status. Any resolution of his case will ensure community safety first and only then will we address rehabilitation that he may need."