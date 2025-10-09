Brevard school placed on lockdown after vehicle of man previously trespassed found on campus: Deputies

The Brief Space Coast Jr/Sr High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after a suspicious vehicle was seen parked on the property. The vehicle belonged to Edward Lee, who had previously trespassed from Brevard Public Schools after threatening an elementary school. Lee was supposed to appear in court that same morning for the related incident. All students at the school remained safe during the incident.



A man who was previously trespassed from Brevard Public Schools (BPS) after threatening an elementary school could now face additional charges after his car was found on another local school's property, officials say.

What we know:

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said they received a call about a vehicle parked on the property of Space Coast Jr/Sr High School, but outside the gates.

Officials checked the tag of the car and found that the owner, Marvin Guth, had previously been trespassed from all BPS property.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The school was immediately placed in a lockdown, and although deputies searched the school grounds, they did not find Guth. He was later found at his home nearby and picked up on a warrant linked to a previous incident.

All students at the school remained safe during the incident, and the lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.

The BSO said there are currently no charges related to Thursday's incident.

Dig deeper:

Officials discovered that Guth had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court. In fact, he was supposed to be in court Thursday morning for a hearing related to a previous trespassing case, which authorities say was a threat against Enterprise Elementary School.

What's next:

If deputies can gather additional evidence that confirms Guth was physically on school property, he could face additional charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine if Guth was physically on the school's property. It is unclear how or why his car would have been on the property. Authorities have not yet shared any additional details on Guth's original alleged threat incident.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

"Thank you to our school staff, students, SRO’s and deputies who responded quickly to address this incident and keep everyone safe," Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.