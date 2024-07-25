Florida community mourns loss of couple killed in fiery car crash that also left motorcyclist dead

Support is pouring in for people who were killed in a fiery car crash in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday night.

Fawne and Matt Cindric were married and in the same car during the collision. Justin Sexton also died in the crash. He was driving a motorcycle, according to New Smyrna Beach Police.

On Thursday, a memorial started to grow at the intersection of US-1 and Inlet Shores Drive, where the accident happened.

"The world is worse off today than it was," said Chase Tramont, a state representative for Port Orange. He immediately took to Facebook, grieving when he heard of the devastating loss of his friends.

"You could interview 1000 people, and I think 100% of those people will all say the same thing. They were some of the kindest and most gentle people you know," said Tramont.

The lawmaker knew Fawne and Matt for decades and couldn’t believe two of the best people he knew died so tragically on Wednesday night.

He called it "a horrible loss for our community."

New Smyrna Beach police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The couple’s car collided with a motorcycle and went up in flames. Everyone involved died.

"This is truly devastation because it’s a life lost," said Steve Ridder, the head coach of Embry-Riddle's men’s basketball team.

Matt was his player from 1999 to 2003. The death hits home for the coach, who also lost one of his sons.

"Matt is just one of those real men, made out of all the real stuff that counts in life. He was just the salt of the earth," said Ridder.

People paid respect on Thursday at the crash site, now stained with charred grass. Grieving loved ones are now trying to find meaning through tragedy.

"They’re okay. They’re at peace, and the peace of God can also provide that for us," concluded Tramont, who is also a local pastor in the community.