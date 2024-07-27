Pair of 13-year-olds arrested following Deltona car break-ins

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into cars near a Deltona restaurant, according to deputies.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they used their Live 911 technology to quickly locate the teens. The system, which has been used in the resolution of many investigations, allows deputies to hear the 911 caller in real-time.

Body camera footage shows a portion of the call, where the person on the phone describes the suspects. Shortly after, the deputy first approached the pair on the side of the road in the area of the break-ins.

The video shows the moment they were handcuffed and notified they were being detained. According to investigators, the kids admitted to the crime. In addition to three burglary charges, they were also charged with possession of burglary tools and loitering and prowling.

One of them is accused of providing a fake name to law enforcement. They’ve both been transported to Volusia County’s Family Resource Center.



