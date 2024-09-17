Port Orange Mayor addresses councilman-elect's arrest: 'Elephant in the room'

Months before Lance Green is to be sworn in as the representative of Port Orange's 4th district, he was the topic of discussion at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Green was arrested in August, nearly two weeks after he won his race with 55% of the vote. Green was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle and switched seats with his wife to make it seem like she was the driver, according to Port Orange police.

Green has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges and a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Mayor Donald Burnette explained there is nothing the city or the council can do to step in because the voters are responsible for holding elected officials accountable.

"I do want to address what is considered the 600-pound elephant in the room," Burnette said at Tuesday's meeting.

Burnette was careful to say he wasn’t commenting on Green’s legal troubles but was instead laying out the facts.

MORE STORIES:

"Right now, so much of what happens between now and December 3rd is up to him," Burnette said. "He’s not accountable to us. He doesn’t work for this council. He does work for you."

Video obtained by FOX 35 News shows the low-speed crash and someone getting out of the driver's seat to walk around the back of the truck to get in on the passenger side. Police and the man who was hit said that the person was Lance Green.

Since his arrest, Green hasn’t spoken to any news outlet and has deleted most of his public Facebook page.

The mayor said if Green is sworn into office, residents could organize a recall vote after six months.

"I am praying that he and his family come out better for it," Burnette said. "At the end of the day, that’s up to him."

FOX 35 News has contacted Green and is waiting for a response.

Green is due in court next week.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: