Porch intrusion leads to arrest of naked woman wanted for kidnapping, Marion County deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was arrested after she was found sleeping naked on someone's back porch, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 16900 block of SE 8th Place on Monday and made contact with Jamie Bancroft.
An investigation revealed the 36-year-old woman had an active warrant out for her arrest in New Jersey for kidnapping, deputies said.
Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office
Bancroft was arrested, clothed and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she remains held without bond.