Orange County traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said they seized nearly 300 bags of fentanyl along with cocaine and heroin during a September 14 traffic stop.

A second traffic stop and search of a home was conducted by the Criminal Interdiction Unit along with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation

Law enforcement found 34.29 grams of fentanyl, 10.28 grams of heroin, and 6.4 grams of cocaine.

FHP said individuals actively viewing a crime or criminal activity should either call 347 or 911.