Man arrested after trying to pay for McDonald's order with fake $100 bill, deputies say

A man who tried to pay for his McDonald's order with a fake $100 bill was apparently printing more fake money in a nearby hotel room, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

James Brian Oaksmith was arrested and charged with uttering a false bill and possession of 10 or more counterfeit notes, arrest records show.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald's located at 8875 Davis Boulevard in Naples. Oaksmith, 53, ordered lunch and paid for it with a fake hundred-dollar bill, deputies said. Employees realized the money was fake and returned the bill to Oaksmith in exchange for the meal back.

Detectives responded and Oaksmith was detained for an investigation.

Photo: Collier County Sheriffs Office

Deputies were close by since they responded to the nearby LaQuinta Inn minutes earlier to help escort the man off the hotel property. He left his belongings in the hotel lobby and walked over to McDonald's deputies said.

There were items in plain view that could be used to manufacture fake money, deputies said. Some of those items included acetone, laundry detergent, press boards, a laptop and a printer. In the room Oaksmith booked at the hotel, there were printer paper and latex gloves inside. The sink also appeared to be covered in black ink, deputies said.

Multiple counterfeit bills and washed dollar bills were found in Oaksmith's pockets and on the floor under his table at McDonald's, deputies said.

Oaksmith is currently on probation out of Idaho and remains at the Collier County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.