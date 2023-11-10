Popular family-owned Maitland restaurant closes its doors after 8 years in business

A local favorite in Maitland – Outpost Kitchen, Bar, & Provisions — is now closed.

The announcement came in a Facebook post highlighting the restaurant's struggles over the last couple of years.

According to owners Julie and Kevin, the closure happened on Thursday after months of re-negotiations with the building's landlord.

"The morning started out with a gas leak, and then, despite months of re-negotiations with our landlord, ended when they closed our doors," the post said.

The duo said they hadn't been able to recover from the expenses of opening during the pandemic as well as the slow summer they recently experienced.

The post also reads:

"We did everything to make the Outpost a special place where employees and guests could gather to enjoy a vibrant atmosphere of love and a neighborhood feel over the past 8 1/2 years. We appreciate all of the love and support shown by our most loyal customers and industry friends as we navigate what is a very fluid, unexpected situation. With extreme gratitude, Julie & Kevin"

Several people left comments under the post expressing their shock and disbelief with the restaurant's closure.