Polk 'paramedic of the year' accused of stealing vials of coronavirus vaccine

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had some fiery words for the 2020 Paramedic of the Year, who’s now accused of theft of coronavirus vaccines.

"I only have one question for them. What were you thinking? Did you only have three brain cells?"

The paramedic with Polk County Fire Rescue was given 30 doses to vaccinate firefighters, but deputies say the paperwork was a mess.

Joshua Colon eventually confessed to deputies. "He said ‘I made all that up. I made up the one real victim and I made up the other two names,’" said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to his arrest affidavit, Colon told deputies his supervisor asked for vaccines to give to his mother. After Colon told him no, the supervisor ordered him to take a lunch break. When Colon came back, three doses were missing. That’s when deputies say Colon falsified documents. "Had Joshua simply gone to his boss right then, he’d have been the hero. But instead, he started falsifying paperwork," said Sheriff Judd.

Colon resigned Monday.

"It’s absolutely disappointment from my perspective. Not only are we responsible for the public trust, but we had a special duty and that was to deliver the vaccines to the first responders that are out there helping the public," said Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech.

This isn’t the only case of stolen vaccines. Earlier this month, vials were reported stolen from Florida State Hospital near Tallahassee.

"There’s always going to be one that occasionally does something wrong and they’re going to be held accountable."

Colon was charged with forgery and falsifying records, among other charges.

As for the three missing doses, deputies only located two of them in Colon’s supervisor’s car. Charges are expected against the supervisor.

