Manhunt underway for robbery suspect who shot at Orlando police officers, then ran away: officials

A search is underway for a man suspected of robbery who shot at Orlando police officers and then ran off Tuesday night, authorities said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police patrol units in the area of Carter Street and Parramore Avenue were flagged down by a citizen who said they had been robbed by a man with a gun.

A man matching the robbery suspect's description was found near Conley Street and Short Avenue. Before officers could get out of their patrol vehicles, authorities said the suspect shot multiple rounds at the officers.

When the officers returned fire, the suspect reportedly dropped his handgun on the road and ran off.

The two officers involved were not hurt in the shooting.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender Black man, (approximately 6-foot) with an athletic build. Officers said he was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat.

If you see the suspect, police said do not approach him. Instead, call police.