Police search for armed Orlando bank robber

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers are searching for an armed man who reportedly robbed a bank in Orlando Tuesday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to the Fifth Third Bank located at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. after the man walked inside the business, showed a note and gun to an employee, before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to call the police department or Crimeline at 407-423-8477 or **8477 (TIPS).