Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer

article

The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, will speak publicly for the first time on Tuesday and plead with the community to come forward with information about whoever killed her.

Crimeline recently doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case from $5,000 to $10,000.

Gandy was parked at the Park at Highgate Apartments in Pine Hills when the shooting happened. Orange County deputies placed at least 52 shell casing markers on the ground around the bullet-riddled car.

"The sad thing is in this area unfortunate things happen like that a lot," said one resident. "It was surprising that happen in my neighborhood."

RELATED: Florida deputies ID teen girl found shot to death in bullet-ridden car

Also in the car was Gandy’s friend, but she survived. Witnesses of the shooting described the sound as a war zone. She said once the shooting started, the popping didn’t stop until she heard a click signaling the shooter had run out of ammunition.

Orange County deputies believe the suspect fired shots from another vehicle, but have yet to find the person who pulled the trigger.

There are signs on the property that say the premises are monitored 24 hours a day by security cameras. No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The family will speak at 11 a.m. FOX 35 will update this story as new details are released.