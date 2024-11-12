Police say man hid in attic of Orlando apartment complex storage unit

Police responding to strange noises at an Orlando apartment complex found a man hiding in the attic of a storage unit, they said.

The incident began when a maintenance worker at the complex reported hearing unusual sounds coming from the attic of a storage room and called 911.

When officers arrived, they used a pole-mounted camera to inspect the attic space. Although they didn’t initially see anyone, they heard shuffling and noticed displaced insulation.

Carlos Oguis

After repeated commands for anyone in the attic to come down went unanswered, officers deployed two irritants. Soon after, they saw a man’s foot break through the ceiling, leaving a large hole.

MORE STORIES:

"Come down, show me your hands!" an officer is heard saying on body camera footage. Shortly after, the man complied and descended the attic ladder.

The shoe-less suspect was identified as Carlos Oguis, 24, who was taken into custody and charged with burglary, trespass in a structure, and criminal mischief.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: