Disney's brand-new cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral after rescuing 4 people on Monday

The brand-new Disney Treasure cruise ship arrived at its new home, Port Canaveral, on Tuesday morning after assisting the United States Coast Guard in the rescue of four people stuck aboard a sinking boat.

A 50-foot catamaran, named Serenity, issued a distress call around 8:30 a.m., about 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda after its escape hatch blew a gasket, causing the boat to take on water, according to the Coast Guard.

The Disney ship was the closest and responded to the scene by launching one of their lifeboats to grab the stranded passengers who were about 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety," said Captain Marco Nogara, captain of the Disney Treasure, in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

The ship was on a transatlantic journey from the Netherlands, where the ship was built, to Florida, where the ship will embark from.

It is set to make its maiden voyage out of Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024.

The ship is 1,119 feet long, weighs 144,000 gross tons, and has a max cruising speed of 23 knots (cruising speed is 19.5 knots). It has 1,246 state rooms, can carry up to 4,000 passengers, and over 1,500 crew members.

The Disney Treasure is the newest ship joining the fleet. It is Disney's sixth ship among the Disney Magic (1998), Disney Wonder (1999), Disney Dream (2011), Disney Fantasy (2012), and Disney Wish (2022).