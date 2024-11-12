Invest 99L to become tropical depression this week; models show possible path to Florida

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, designated at Invest 99L, is likely to develop into a tropical depression this week and, according to some initial computer models, may become Tropical Storm Sara – the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 1 p.m., disturbance #1 has a 60% chance of development over the next two days, and 90% chance of development over the next seven days.

No system has formed yet, so there are no computer models or spaghetti models to track, but the NHC is monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea, which is in an environment that could allow a tropical system to form.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said a tropical depression is likely to become a tropical depression by the end of the week, and that it could strengthen into a tropical storm – known as Sarah – by this weekend.

Is a tropical storm headed towards Florida?

Some initial computer models do show the potential for a system, should it form, to cross Florida, though models have scenarios from northern Florida down to south Florida.

Quite frankly, it is too soon to know and too soon to predict what will form, how strong, and where it could be headed. However, if something were to form, impacts are about 9-10 days away.

Here is the latest from the NHC: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two to three

days while the system moves slowly westward into the western Caribbean Sea. Afterward, further development is likely while the disturbance meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the

weekend. The system is forecast begin moving slowly northwestward by early next week. Interests across the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress of this system."

When will we know?

We'll learn more each day this week as the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor this potential system. Once the NHC marks this as an "invest," which means investigation or area of interest, computer data will begin to project potential scenarios.

When does hurricane season end?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, 2024. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. While rare, it is possible for storms to form outside those windows.

How many tropical storms and hurricanes have we had this year?

If Sara forms, it would mark the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

So far this year, we've had 11 hurricanes and six tropical storms – 17 named storms total.

Hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, Rafael.

Tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, and Patty.

Three hurricanes have made landfall over Florida: Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton.

In November, only three hurricanes have made landfall over Florida in the last 173 years of records. Those were an unnamed storm of 1935, Hurricane Kate in 1985, and Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

What names are left on the list?

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

There are 21 names given each hurricane season, which repeat every six years. Names can be retired if they were considerably destructive or deadly.

If all 21 names are used in a season, there is a supplemental list of storm names. The first five on that list are: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, and Emery.