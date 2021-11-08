Police ID victim in fatal crash on SR 408 in Orlando

article

The Orlando Police Department said that State Road 408 (SR 408) shut down early Monday morning after a fatal crash.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to an area near S. Crystal Lake Dr. after multiple vehicles collided.

Officers said an initial investigation revealed that a white Porsche struck a blue Chevrolet Truck, which caused both rivers to lose control, striking the concrete barrier wall in the center median. Because of the debris from the crash, a silver Dodge utility vehicle and a white Volvo semi-truck were also damaged.

The driver in the white Porsche was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver in the blue Chevrolet, 57-year-old, John Richardson, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.



