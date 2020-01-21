Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Kissimmee apartment complex

article

Police say that a man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

The Kissimmee Police Department said that they received a call that shots were fired at the Outrigger Apartments at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

They said that 22-year-old Daniel Gonzalez was located in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds by officers. He is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are reportedly working to identify any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.