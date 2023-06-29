Police in Florida search missing Illinois woman believed to be in Seminole County

article

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is seeking information about a missing Illinois woman that went missing.

The Prospect Heights Police Department in Illinois has requested assistance from law enforcement in Central Florida to find Julie Merar, who went missing Wednesday.

Police believe she may be a danger to herself, and they believe that she is in the Altamonte Springs/Casselberry area.

Julie Merar is a 47-year-old white female, with pink and red hair. She is 4'10 and about 90 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911.