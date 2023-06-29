Florida man arrested for allegedly stealing car, leading deputies on a high-speed chase through traffic

A Florida man was arrested Friday after he stole a car, then led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Majed Hack, 56, is facing charges of burglary, vehicle grand theft, resisting arrest, fleeing from officers, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Majed Hack was arrested for allegedly stealing a car, and fleeing from deputies.

Marion County deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at a Take 5 Oil Change in the 16700 block of S Highway 441. The victim described that his gray Nissan Sentra was stolen from the car wash next door, an arrest affidavit shows.

Eventually, Belleview police said they located the stolen vehicle and began to follow the vehicle and notified deputies that the vehicle has been found.

Deputies then started following Hack and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, Hack drove near a set of railroad tracks, then got out of the car and ran.

A K9 unit followed Hack on foot and not too long after the K9 was able to grab hold of Hack, body cam footage shows.

While searching Hack deputies found drug paraphernalia in his pockets and found marijuana and methamphetamine packaged in his backpack.

Hack was taken to the Marion County Jail with a bond of $23,000.