Newly released video shows police encounter with woman accused of killing elderly Mount Dora couple

In a newly released body cam video that FOX 35 requested from the State’s Attorney’s Office, you can see the moment Mount Dora police officers responded to a call about a suspicious woman at Hampton Inn on U.S. Highway 441.

In the video, you can hear a police officer speaking to the woman through a door of the hotel, "Ma’am I’m Officer Ham with the Mount Dora Police Department. Can we talk?"

From the initial knock, three minutes would pass, before the woman would come out of the room. An officer told her, "Please stop." Another said, "We’re just trying to talk with you." When asked if she was a guest at the hotel, she replied "I called the front desk sir."

As she was escorted out of the hotel, officers gave her a warning about trespassing. "We just need your name. Or do you have your ID with you?" an officer asked. "I don’t, but my name is Ebony," she answered.

According to a police report, a detective later identified this woman as Vickie Williams, the woman who allegedly killed a husband and wife inside their Waterman Village retirement home just hours after she was asked to leave the Hampton Inn.

Sharon and Darryl Getman each suffered serious injuries to their bodies in what has been described as a violent encounter inside their home on New Year's Eve. The report said a butcher-style knife was in Darryl's abdomen when detectives found him, and that he had defensive injuries.

We asked David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies at Florida Gulf Coast University to review the video recorded at the Hampton Inn and the actions of the police officers.

"The behavior was unusual," he said of Williams. "Officers were able to get everything they wanted. She left peaceably, so there is nothing, there wasn’t a red flag to be had in reviewing that,"