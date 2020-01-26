Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Orlando hotel

article

Police have made an arrest following a fatal shooting at an Orlando hotel earlier this week.

The Orlando Police Department said that on Wednesday, officers responded to the Vacation Lodge on S. Orange Blossom Trail in regards to a shooting.

They said that upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim on the second floor with gunshot wounds. He was reportedly transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Unknown suspects were said to have been seen fleeing the area in a dark vehicle. Police said that they have since arrested 20-year-old Deundre Jerome Davis for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.

MORE NEWS: Funeral held for victim allegedly murdered by co-worker over political argument

Two additional suspects are reportedly still outstanding and the investigation is still ongoing.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest developments on this fatal shooting.