Funeral held for victim allegedly murdered by co-worker over political argument

A Central Florida family held a funeral for their son who was murdered during an argument over politics.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that William Steven Knight, 28, was stabbed and killed with a trowel by his co-worker and childhood friend, Mason Toney, also 28, at the construction site on the Florida Turnpike where they both worked on Monday.

The victim’s family said that Knight, who was the foreman on the job site, recently hired Toney when he was down on his luck. However, Knight was said to be a self-proclaimed patriot and supporter of President Trump, while Toney was openly anti-government.

MORE NEWS: Trump impeachment trial: President's defense team makes its case on Senate floor

Knight’s mother, Julia, is inviting people of all backgrounds and political beliefs to honor her son. She said her son loved everybody and that he did not care about differences in political views. She said that she hopes everyone can put their differences aside and learn to "agree to disagree."

A vigil was held earlier this week at Lake Eola.