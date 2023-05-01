Police: 14-year-old killed after suspect shoots into crowd of kids outside Dezerland Action Park

Police said a 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot Saturday night near Dezerland Action Park – one of three juveniles who were shot after someone started shooting into a crowd of kids.

Officers responded to the Dezerland Action Park late Saturday night in response to a group of juvenile loitering in the parking lot. As the kids were leaving the property, someone began shooting into the crowd, police said.

Three teenagers were hurt and taken to the hospital. Police identified the 14-year-old boy who died as Trevon Robinson, of Hillsborough County, Florida.

Another 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, while a third teen, also a 14-year-old boy, was already released from the hospital.

Police said they do not have a suspect identified nor anyone in custody. "This remains a very active investigation and our homicide detectives continue to follow-up on all leads," Orlando police said in a news release.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando police at 321-235-5300, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.