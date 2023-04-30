Expand / Collapse search
Police: Shooter fires into crowd of juveniles at Dezerland parking lot; 3 hurt

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Reyburnproductions LLC)

Three juveniles were transported to the hospital late Saturday after a shooting in the parking lot of Dezerland Park, according to Orlando police.

Police said officers responded to the former mall-turned-entertainment hub around 11:40 p.m. regarding a group of juveniles who were loitering on the property, near International Drive and Oak Ridge Road.

As the group was walking off the property, "a single shooter fired several rounds into a crowd," police said.

Image 1 of 3

  (Reyburnproductions LLC)

Three people were shot and transported to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. One person was listed in critical condition, police said.

The conditions of the others was not immediately known.

It's also not clear if the suspected shooter is in police custody. FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando police for additional information.

This is a developing story.