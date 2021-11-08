Police: 1 arrested, 1 wanted after fatal Daytona Beach shooting by masked gunman

article

One person has been arrested and another is still wanted after police identified two persons of interest in a shooting that left one man dead in Daytona Beach on Monday, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that the murder happened outside of Jet Set on Orange Avenue. One person was fatally shot.

They later identified two persons of interest in the deadly shooting. The shooter was said to be wearing a clown mask. A second person was also reported to be wearing a mask.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

On Monday evening, police took one person into custody after a raid on Reva Street, which is about a block from where the shooting occurred.

The Daytona Beach Police Department then confirmed on Tuesday morning that a person, Noble Geathers, has been taken into custody regarding the murder.

However, they said that they are still searching for the other person of interest involved in the fatal shooting.