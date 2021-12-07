Picky Porch Pirates? Thieves open and ditch packages they don't want, police say

Some porch pirates are taking packages, deciding they don't want them, and tossing them, according to authorities. Orlando Police has increased patrols as they expect more thieves will steal packages around the holiday season.

Baldwin Park resident Jessica Filbin said someone opened a package that was delivered to her apartment last Friday. She said the criminal decided he didn't like what was inside and left it open near her door. She says it happened to one of her neighbors too.

"It was just adding insult to injury. Not only do you take the package, invade our privacy, invade our living space, and then you look inside and decide you don’t want it and just toss it," said Filbin. "Being picky it’s just crazy."

Orlando Police say there are more porch pirates to watch out for during the holiday season, which is why as part of ‘Operation Holiday Season' officers have an increased presence in the community to look for thieves.

USPS says one of the most important things a victim can do is report a stolen package. The agency says it will help police stop it from happening to someone else, and it could link to similar crimes in the area.

"If we don’t know if there were other mail thefts in the area because it wasn’t reported then we don’t know what else they’ve done," said Postal Inspector Rick Johnsten.

Some easy things people can do to protect their deliveries:

Track notifications closely

Ask your neighbor to pick it up if you're not home when it arrives

If you're out of town, you can ask the post office to hold on to your package

