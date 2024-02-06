Pedestrian struck by train in Daytona Beach, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened on Mason Avenue at the Florida East Coast Railway tracks, Daytona Beach police said on social media just before 11 a.m.

The train is at a standstill on the tracks, and is blocking the eastbound and westbound roadways from Mason Avenue to International Speedway Boulevard.

This is a developing story.