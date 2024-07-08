78-year-old pedestrian killed in I-4 hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

A 78-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4 in Kissimmee on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 1:40 p.m. on I-4 west near US-192.

A Toyota Corolla was parked on the outside shoulder of the interstate with its hood raised when a pedestrian outside the car "possibly entered the outside lane," troopers said. That's when the man was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of 3:15 p.m., there was a roadblock on westbound I-4 in the area, and traffic was being diverted onto West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Troopers have not yet identified a suspect driver or their vehicle. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact FHP or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

The crash remains under investigation.