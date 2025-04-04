2 arrested in Orange County homicide case after man found with 'puncture wound,' deputies say

The Brief Deputies say they have arrested two people in an Orange County homicide case where a man was found with a "puncture wound" earlier this week. The two people arrested are 33-year-old Emily Treusch and 36-year-old Kenneth Gibson, authorities said. Records show Treusch is facing charges of second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery and kidnapping, while Gibson is facing charges of accessory after the fact and kidnapping.



Deputies make 2 arrests

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the two arrests on Friday afternoon.

The two people arrested are 33-year-old Emily Treusch and 36-year-old Kenneth Gibson, authorities said.

Records show Treusch is facing charges of second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery and kidnapping, while Gibson is facing charges of accessory after the fact and kidnapping.

Deputies said they have no additional information to release at this time.

Man found unresponsive with puncture wound to the chest

The backstory:

Authorities said they responded to the incident at the 8800 block of Exchange Drive around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 31.

When they arrived, officials said they found Kenneth Marrero Cardona, 32, unresponsive with a puncture wound to his chest.

Deputies said Cardona was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Cardona's death is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

Exact details have not yet been released on the events leading up to Cardona's death.

