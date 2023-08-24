Parents demand change after controversial school assembly that singled out Black children

Bunnell Elementary School parents met with school leaders Thursday night to look at how they move forward following a school assembly that singled out Black students.

Parents at Bunnell Elementary School met with teachers and the school superintendent at Thursday's PTO meeting. This meeting was held nearly a week after the school held a special assembly where they pulled Black students out of class to talk about improving test scores, even students with good grades.

"When I came into this meeting I was still irate about the situation. No matter the emails, the calls, the press conference. I was still mad because it still happened. You can’t erase it," said one parent. "Actions are going to be important because this broke a lot of our trust, so we need to see what’ they’re going to do. It’s really on the school to make amends with the parents, students, and community," she continued.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

The students say they were told if they didn’t get good grades they’ll end up shot, on the street, or in jail. I sat down with two fourth graders who shared what happened. One parent asked the superintendent if she believed that statement to be true. She said while it's still an active investigation and cannot confirm what exactly was said, she doesn't.

Bunnell Elementary School parents met with school leaders Thursday night to look at how they move forward following a school assembly that singled out Black students.

"I don’t believe that. But, regardless of if I did, or anyone else does, it’s inappropriate and out of line for a school environment," said Superintendent LaShakia Moore. "You don’t send them to learn someone's opinion. You send them to learn a standard and that’s what we are responsible for providing."

Superintendent Moore says she's working on rebuilding trust with parents and solutions moving forward. The school principal and a teacher involved in the assembly have been put on administrative leave. Some parents say they felt cautiously optimistic leaving the meeting Thursday.

"We’re going to see where it goes," Dewayne Jenkins, Parent. "I’m not going to hold it against them, I’m going to give them a chance to do the right thing."

There will be another meeting to discuss how to move forward to support parents and students next week.