Trayvon Martin's mother calls for more cops, says she disagrees with calls to 'defund' police: report
Calls to defund police departments have increased in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.
10 Florida SWAT officers quit unit over ‘political climate’: report
The letter and resignations came as police officers across the U.S. were facing a high level of scrutiny and criticism following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
For 155 years, African Americans have celebrated independence on Juneteenth
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
Pulling down statues of racists? Africa's done it for years
Queen Victoria, Cecil Rhodes, King Leopold. Statues honoring these leaders of colonial rule have been pulled down over the years in Africa.
Washington state woman arrested, accused of setting 5 police vehicles ablaze in George Floyd riots
A 25-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly lighting five unmarked Seattle police vehicles on fire during riots at the end of last month.
NFL will observe Juneteenth as league holiday, closing all offices
The NFL announced on Friday that it will observe Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a recognized holiday.
Starbucks updates policy on Black Lives Matter apparel following backlash
Starbucks had reportedly sent a memo to employees that outlined the store’s policy against wearing Black Lives Matter-related apparel in the workplace.
Louisville unanimously votes to ban ‘no-knocks’ after Breonna Taylor’s death
Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by officers who burst into her home.
NFL commits to donating $250 million over 10 years to support programs that combat systemic racism
Following public support for the recent protests that have erupted across the country condemning police brutality and racial injustice by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league has announced a contribution of $250 million over 10 years to social justice reform.
Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.
Companies touting Black Lives Matter face workforce scrutiny
As protests over police brutality erupted across the country, The Associated Press reviewed the diversity reports of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community.
Walmart to stop locking up multicultural hair products in stores
'White privilege also extends to hair care products, apparently,' a frustrated customer said.
'Song of the South' trends on Twitter as some call for Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain
"I think it's about time to take the Song of the South characters off Splash Mountain ride, isn't it?" wrote one Twitter user.
Vegas police officer shot in head may need ventilator for rest of his life, family says
The four-year veteran was hospitalized last week after he was shot near the Circus Circus casino on June 1 following a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.
Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue, throw it in lake
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.