Expand / Collapse search

Bunnell Elementary principal, teacher suspended after assembly held for Black students over test scores

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

'Embarrassed': Students talk Bunnell assembly

Two fourth graders at Bunnell Elementary School, who were among a number of Black students pulled out of class last week to attend a special assembly to discuss their overall test scores, spoke with FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte about what was said at that assembly. The district's interim superintendent has since issued an apology.

A principal and teacher at a Florida elementary school have been suspended and placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an "out of the box" assembly that was held for only Black students to discuss underperforming test scores, the district's interim superintendent said Thursday.

"This should not have happened, but it did. And as the interim superintendent of Flagler Schools, it is my responsibility to identify why did this happen," said Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore. "We do have an investigation that is ongoing at this time."

The scrutinized assembly was held Friday at Bunnell Elementary. Black fourth and fifth-grade students were allegedly pulled out of class to attend an assembly about test scores. Students who performed well on tests were singled out as model examples for the other students, parents and students told FOX 35.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Other students and parents told FOX 35 that the students were told they could receive gift cards to fast-food restaurants for improved test scores, and given a dire warning should test scores not improve – they could end up shot, dead, in jail, or on the side of the road.

Officials showed a presentation to the students, which Moore initially described as part of an "out of the box" idea with the goal of motivating the students.

"Sometimes, when you try to think "outside of the box," you forget why the box is there," Moore said in an initial statement. She's since posted a video statement on the district's website and held a press conference Thursday.

Flagler Schools Interim Superintendent: 'This should not have happened, but it did"

Flagler Superintendent talks scrutinized assembly

Flagler Schools’ Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore apologized on behalf of the district after Black students at Bunnell Elementary were singled out at an assembly to discuss underperforming test scores. Parents allege that students were offered fast-food gift cards as rewards for increased test scores, and told that if they didn't perform well in school they could end up in jail. "I was embarrassed," on student told FOX 35.

"Students should never be separated by race," Moore said Wednesday in a video statement posted to the schools' website. "We acknowledge that this and other subgroups of students need to improve, but our commitment is to improve academic achievement for all students."

Parents told FOX 35 that they were not made aware of the poor test scores or of the assembly. The district confirmed parents were not notified earlier this week.

Flagler Schools Board Chair Cheryl Massaro: ‘This should not have happened’

Flagler Schools Cheryl Massaro talks Bunnell assembly

Cheryl Massaro, chair of the Flagler Schools Board, speaks during a press conference on Thursday about an assembly was held at Bunnell Elementary School for Black students to discuss underperforming test scores. "It should not have happened," she said.

On Wednesday, two students – fourth graders at Bunnell Elementary – agreed to talk with FOX 35 about the assembly and how they felt after attending it. The students' parents gave FOX 35 permission to talk with them.

"I just noticed how it was only Black kids in the cafeteria," said Jeff, 9. 

"I was embarrassed," said Kenadee, also 9.

'Embarrassed': Students talk Bunnell assembly

Two fourth graders at Bunnell Elementary School, who were among a number of Black students pulled out of class last week to attend a special assembly to discuss their overall test scores, spoke with FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte about what was said at that assembly. The district's interim superintendent has since issued an apology.

Robinson said she was confused at first why she was at the assembly because she scored high on her standardized test.

Regardless, Jeff said the assembly actually scared him. Teachers at that assembly apparently told the students that they could end up shot, dead, or in jail.

"It made me feel uncomfortable and unsafe. I don’t want to go to school now because I don’t want to end up in jail, the side of the road – or get shot or anything," he told FOX 35.

Superintendent Moore declined to discuss the specifics of what as said at the meeting, but said it was under investigation and that all details would be made public at the conclusion of that investigation.

The district did, however, released the presentation that was shown to the students. On one slide, titled "The Problem," it discussed "AA" test scores, which FOX 35 has learned referred to African American.