A structure fire broke out at a popular New Smyrna Beach restaurant overnight, according to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

Crews responded to Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant at 1103 North Dixie Freeway just after midnight.

New Smyrna Beach Fire Lieutenant Adam Sarwi said the fire originated in the attic, which is where crews saw smoke coming out of upon arrival. The actual cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after several hours.

The fire was contained to Pappas, and no other buildings were damaged. No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

"It's a neighborhood staple. The New Smyrna Beach area, everybody knows Pappas Drive-In restaurant. It's a common place for everybody to come around and hang out," Sarwi said about the restaurant, which opened in 1970. "Has a lot of history to it. One of the oldest drive-in restaurants around. … And that movie that was just filmed here a couple weeks ago, a couple months ago, and so a lot of history here, so it's gonna be a lot of broken hearts for missing a neighborhood staple."

Image 1 of 13 ▼ A fire broke out at New Smyrna Beach staple Pappas Drive-In & Famiy Restaurant overnight on March 18, 2024. (Photo: Kirby Haddon)

FOX 35 previously reported that Pappas was featured in an upcoming Brad Pitt movie, an untitled Apple Original film about Formula 1 racing from the team behind Top Gun: Maverick. The 60-year-old Academy Award winning actor was spotted in the area back in January shooting the movie, which is set to be released next summer.

