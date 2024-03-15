Teen who pulled gun out at New Smyrna Beach to be charged as an adult

A 16-year-old who allegedly pulled a gun out on a crowd of people at New Smyrna Beach is going to be charged as an adult, the state attorney's office said.

Felixander Solis-Guzman, 16, is accused of pulling a gun out around a group of people at the beach Thursday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

When deputies ran toward the scene, they saw Solis-Guzman wielding a handgun and advanced toward him, telling him to drop the gun.

The teen allegedly ran from police while still holding the gun before heading into the ocean and throwing the gun into the water along with a bag full of marijuana.

He surrendered around 3:50 and was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a 2nd-degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana.

He is set to be transferred to the Volusia County Jail.

The teen was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County.