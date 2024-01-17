New Smyrna Beach restaurant to be featured in Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt

In just a matter of days, a New Smyrna Beach staple will get a taste of Hollywood and, possibly, an appearance by an Oscar-winning actor.

Crews have been hard at work prepping Pappas Drive-In & Restaurant on North Dixie Freeway for the production. The movie, starring actor Brad Pitt, is an Apple Original Films untitled Formula 1 racing feature by the team behind "Top Gun: Maverick."

News of the film's production – and star – has been the talk of the town.

"I was at Dollar General the other day. They're all excited about it. It's just kind of fun to hear Brad Pitt's going to be in town," local Robert Schwab said.

A restaurant employee told FOX 35 crews have already built an addition to the building next door and gave their well-known sign a small makeover.

While much of what will be filmed inside and outside the restaurant is being kept a secret, FOX 35 confirmed several of the restaurant's servers and cooks will be extras.

But that's not the only filming taking place in Volusia County.

Daytona International Speedway confirms production will also take place in the coming days during Road Before the Rolex 24 and Rolex 24.

The movie is expected to be released in the summer of 2025.