Palm Council votes to censure Council Member Chandler Langevin

The Brief Palm Bay Council Member Chandler Langevin was censured after posting anti-Indian comments on social media. The censure strips him of key privileges, including placing items on the agenda and serving on boards. Council members say the move was necessary to stop ongoing distractions and maintain public trust.



The Palm Bay City Council just voted late Thursday night to limit a council member's power.

The decision follows Chandler Langevin's comments about immigrants.

What we know:

Palm Bay City Council voted late Thursday to formally censure Council Member Chandler Langevin following controversial social media posts targeting Indian immigrants.

The censure restricts his powers on the council, including the ability to independently place items on the agenda and eligibility for appointments to boards or committees. The move signals a decisive stance by the council to address behavior they view as harmful or disruptive.

What we don't know:

The response from the wider community, including constituents and advocacy groups, hasn’t been detailed. Additionally, the extent of support or opposition Langevin still holds within Palm Bay remains uncertain.

The backstory:

The censure follows public backlash to Langevin's social media posts that many viewed as racist and xenophobic. His statements, particularly aimed at people of Indian descent, triggered calls for accountability. The council initially postponed discussion of the censure to the end of the meeting, indicating internal debate and procedural sensitivity.