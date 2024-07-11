Palm Bay man calls 911 after allegedly shooting, killing his father

article

A 23-year-old man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his father and then called 911 to report what had happened.

Brandon Cain was arrested and charged with first degree premeditated murder, reckless discharge of a firearm on residential property, and shooting a deadly missile into an unoccupied vehicle after the incident that unfolded in Palm Bay on July 3, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on Danbury Street and found the victim, identified as Brandon's father, 52-year-old Daniel Cain Jr., fatally shot outside the house. Brandon had called 911 to report that he shot his father, police said.

Brandon told police that he shot his father in self-defense during a verbal altercation, but video footage obtained by detectives negated his claim, according to the police department.

According to an arrest affidavit, the video footage showed Daniel sitting outside the home by himself when Brandon walks outside. Here's how the rest of the incident went, according to the report:

"Brandon takes one step out of his front door and draws his firearm, immediately concealing it behind his body. Brandon and Daniel exchange dialogue (which cannot be heard, no audio in cameras). Brandon begins walking towards Daniel, keeping the firearm concealed behind him, in his hand. As Daniel stands, he stumbles, as he is intoxicated. Daniel does not advance towards Brandon in an aggressive manner. Brandon then aims the firearm towards Daniel. Brandon takes two large lunges forward and begins firing multiple rounds, striking Daniel. Daniel falls by the stack of pavers. Brandon then ceases fire, lowering his firearm. Daniel does not appear to move as he lays on the ground. Brandon then raises his firearm again, firing multiple rounds toward Daniel from approximately 3 feet away. Brandon does not check on his father, and goes back inside his residence."

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Brandon was shown the footage of him allegedly shooting his father after he claimed self-defense, and he said "he did not remember that that is how the incident occurred," the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, and remains in custody at the Brevard County Jail without bond, online jail records show.